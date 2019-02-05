Photo of toddler, stranger bonding in airport goes viral

There is a sense of heightened stress in airports. People are rushing to their gates, others are annoyed that their flight is delayed, and some are just nervous to fly. So it’s always a good day when stories about strangers interacting kindly in airports pop up.

Kevin Armentrout shared an experience on Facebook that his daughter had with a man in the airport as they waited to board their plane.

He wrote, “Last night, while waiting to board our plane, @_carterjean_ was being her usual inquisitive self wanting to meet and say “hi” to everyone she could, until she walked up on this man. He reached out and asked if she wanted to sit with him.” From there, the two bonded over cartoons and snacks.

Armentrout wrote: “He pulled out his tablet and showed her how to draw with it, they watched cartoons together, and she offered him snacks. This wasn’t a short little exchange, this was 45 minutes.”

Armentrout took a photo of the two and shared it with the post. Carter Jean is intently looking at the tablet while the man, whose name is Joseph Pat Wright, points out something on the screen.

“Watching them in that moment, I couldn’t help but think, different genders, different races, different generations, and the best of friends. This is the world I want for her,” Armentrout added. “In a country that is continuously fed that it’s so deeply divided by beliefs, I want her life to be filled with moments like this... not liberal or conservative republican or democrat, socialist or capitalist, just HUMAN.”

Carter Jean’s father even added a small message to Wright in his post: “Joseph from @samsungus in Oklahoma, if this should happen to find you. Thank you for showing my daughter what kindness and compassion looks like. Continue to shine your light in the world. #HateIsLearned”

Comments on the Facebook post from Wright’s family and friends indicate that he is known as a kind man.

Linda Taylor, Wright’s sister-in-law, wrote: “He’s a true blessing and your little girl is an angel herself! She’ll have a friend forever in him.”

Another woman named Jennifer Guillory added, “Joseph Pat Wright has always been a kind and loving soul. I am not the least surprised that he was so generous with his time and attention.”

This story was originally published by TravelPulse.