This airline has the worst food, according to new study

Hope you don’t have any Hawaiian vacations coming up.

In their annual review of in-flight meals, researchers found that of all US airlines, Hawaiian Airlines has the most unhealthy in-flight meals, according to the study published by Charles Platkin, Ph.D., the director of the Hunter College NYC Food Policy Center and editor of DietDetective.com.

Hawaiian’s meals clocked in at an average of 971 calories, Diet Detective nutritionists estimated. (The airline declined to provide their own nutritional information, which docked them a few points on the study’s rating system.)

The healthiest meal award was a tie: Delta and Virgin both got four out of five stars on Platkin’s scale, which accounts for factors like calories and accessibility of nutritional information. Delta’s average calorie count per meal — snacks included — was 480, while Virgin America’s was 340. Air Canada and JetBlue tied for second, followed by Alaska Airlines, United Airlines, American Airlines and several others.

The bulk of unhealthy calories that you eat in the air come from the snacks served on flights, Platkin writes. For many of the estimated 51 million holiday travelers, choosing your snack wisely can be a game changer.

“Even if you ate before you left home, you are still going to get hungry,” he writes in the study, suggesting bringing healthy snacks, such as fruit, from home. “We often underestimate the amount of time a trip can take. A two-hour flight could mean four or five hours of travel.”

This article originally appeared on the New York Post