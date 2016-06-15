'The Walking Dead' hits the high seas on second Walker Stalker cruise

For the second time, the annual Walker Stalker Cruise will take to the seven seas, scheduled Feb. 3-6, 2017 aboard Norwegian Cruise Line’s theme cruise-friendly Norwegian Pearl. Along for the ride, in partnership with Skybound and Sixthman, will be fan favorite actors and creators from “The Walking Dead” television show.

The lineup of special guests this year include Norman Reedus (Daryl), Chandler Riggs (Carl), Michael Cudlitz (Abraham), Tom Payne (Jesus), Michael Traynor (Nicholas), Greg Nicotero (special effects, director, producer and writer) and more of the cast. 2,600 guests will be treated to the Walker Stalker Con at sea including panels, photo ops, autograph sessions, cosplay contests, theme nights and even more to come.

“From impromptu bowling with Christian Serratos to a legendary late-night panel with Norman Reedus, last year’s cruisers had a trip they’ll never forget,” says Walker Stalker Founder, James Frazier. ”We can’t wait to show them what we have planned this year.”

The itinerary is set in the Caribbean roundtrip from Miami, Florida. The three-day sailing will make a stop at Great Stirrup Cay, Bahamas – Norwegian Cruise Line’s private island destination.

Rates for the Walker Stalker Cruise begin at $790 per person. The cruising dead can join a presale at walkerstalkercruise.com/presale.

For more information, visit walkerstalkercruise.com or call Sixthman directly at 877-379-9180.