We get it, packing for a long day at the beach or the pool can be tough. After all, you need to remember to pack sunscreen, a bathing suit, snacks, sunglasses, and a towel. While we can’t really help you with your entire list, one new company is hoping to help you never forget your towel again. And they're doing it by making the towel your entire outfit.

New York-based conceptual designer Aria McManus invented a new beach outfit called the "Towelkini” and it’s honestly exactly what you’d expect.

As Business Insider reported, the beach and poolside apparel — originally released in 2018 — is described as "two essentials for all things beach, no need to carry a cumbersome towel and an easy to lose swimsuit.”

The Towelkini is worn over a suit and covers the stomach and part of the back. However, it conveniently leaves the back free for tanning. Aria is so confident in the look she believes you can even wear it around town, too.

If you’re dying to get your hands on one you may have to save a few pennies to do so. The product, Business Insider explained, currently retails for $199 and is only sold as an artist edition at Special Special. But, at least you can get it in either yellow or hot pink to complete your summer look.

However, if you’re looking for a more traditional towel this summer, that’s OK too. There are plenty out there that will compliment your own style, including these 13 super cute beach towels and this insanely absorbant microfiber towel that can soak up nine times its weight in water. (Sure, it may not be the conversation starter that is the "Towelkini,” but at least it gets the job done.)