The most expensive hotel suites in the world

Tens of thousands of dollars could get you a down payment on a home—or it could get you one glorious night in a hotel suite. Check out some of the world's most expensive suites and the perks that come with them: private jets, human-size safes, and furniture made of ivory and gold.

1. The Royal Penthouse Suite at Hotel President Wilson, Geneva, Switzerland

This 12-bedroom, 12-bathroom suite sprawls across 18,000 square feet, taking up the entire eighth floor of the hotel, which is why nightly rates start at $65,000 (and can reach upwards of $80,000). Features include armored doors, a human-sized safe, bulletproof windows, a private elevator, and helipad access—making it a favorite among visiting dignitaries, heads of state, and other VIPs in need of privacy. From $65,000 a night.

2. The Royal Villa at Lagonissi Resort, Athens, Greece

Stay at the Royal Villa, and you’ll be flown into Athens on a private jet, courtesy of the hotel. You’ll also have a private chef, personal trainer, and personal pianist available during your stay. Not sure which pool you want to take a dip in? No problem: The suite has both an indoor and outdoor pool. If it's good enough for Leonardo DiCaprio or Meryl Streep, it's good enough for us. From $47,000 a night.

3. Ty Warner Penthouse Suite at Four Seasons Hotel, New York, NY

Sitting pretty on the 52nd floor, this 4,300-square-foot suite features a 360-degree view of Manhattan. It has cathedral ceilings, diamond skylights, and floor-to-ceiling windows, offering the greatest luxury in the city: space. Inside the dressing room, walls are decorated with soft calfskin leather. This lavish suite comes with a 24-hour personal butler, personal trainer, and Rolls-Royce chauffeur. From $45,000 a night.

4. Shahi Mahal Suite at Raj Palace, Jaipur, India

The Raj Palace really was a raj's palace before it was converted into a hotel, so expect some major opulence. This six-bedroom suite has ivory and gold furniture, a private theater, a library, and a dining room. Guests also have access to a personal kitchen staff and a team of butlers. From $40,000 a night.

