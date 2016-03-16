The most amazing temples around the world

There are thousands of religious practices around the world, and for many religions, houses of worship are built. Temples are constructed as a place for prayer, meditation, sacrifice, and other spiritual activities.

Before temples, people worshipped Mother Earth, and eventually small shrines and stone structures began to appear. Early temples were constructed to raise worship to their gods. Today, they do the same, gathering in temples to perform rituals, pay tribute, and make sacrifices.

These temples are extremely diverse and religions differ, but that doesn’t stop the Golden Temple in India from allowing everyone inside and the Byodo-In Temple from welcoming people of all faiths.

Some temples are designed as architectural masterpieces, while others may focus on decoration or specific figured sculptures.

1. Wat Benchamabophit- Bangkok

Also known as “The Marble Temple,” the Benchamabophit is a unique Buddhist temple designed out of Italian Marble. The temple is a major tourist attraction used for meditation and features exhibits such as international Buddha’s surrounding the courtyard.

2. Lotus Temple- India

The Lotus Temple, located in New Delhi, is a Bahai house of worship but it is open to all, regardless of religion. It was designed to look like a lotus blossom with 27 “petals” arranged around it and has received a lot of attention due to its fine art and architecture. Enter Lotus through one of their nine doors and walk into a hall that’s more than 40 meters tall.

3. Wat Rong Khun- Thailand

Also known as the “White Temple,” Wat Rong Khun has been open to visitors since 1997 and is owned by Chalermchai Kositpipat, the man who designed and constructed it. The main building of the temple is the ubosot (the ordination hall), and you must cross a bridge to get there. The bridge represents happiness and “the cycle of rebirth.”

4. Kotoku-in Temple- Japan

The Kotoku-in Temple is known for its giant statue of Buddha, one of Japan’s world famous icons. The structure weighs approximately 93 tons and is 43.8 feet tall. Visitors have the opportunity to gain internal peace as they view the inside. Also, Buddhists from all over the world travel to the Kotoku-in Temple just to pay their respects.

5. Hawaii Temple- Keneohe, Hawaii

Also known as the Byodo-In Temple, this Hawaiian temple is located in Temples Memorial Park. It is red and white on the outside and surrounded by a large reflecting pool and waterfalls. The temple welcomes people of all faiths to meditate, worship and simply enjoy the magnificence. Fun Fact: Hawaiians often use surrounding grounds for wedding ceremonies.

6. Nauvoo Illinois Temple- Illinois

Nauvoo Illinois Temple was the second temple constructed by the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints. It was built using limestone blocks. The building is 130 feet long, 162 feet high and 90 feet wide.

7. Golden Temple- India

The Golden Temple is also known as the Harmandir Sahib (Temple of God). It sits in the center of a sacred pool and floats within a walled compound. It was designed to build a place of worship for people of all religions to worship God equally. The Golden Temple consists of three holy trees, memorial plaques and inscriptions of Sikh soldiers who died fighting in both World War I and World War II.

