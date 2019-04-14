Expand / Collapse search
Tourists, residents soaked during giant water fight to celebrate Thai New Year

By Eileen AJ Connelly | New York Post
People use water guns to spray at one another as they celebrate the Buddhist New Year, locally known as Songkran, in Bangkok on April 14, 2019.

People use water guns to spray at one another as they celebrate the Buddhist New Year, locally known as Songkran, in Bangkok on April 14, 2019. (JEWEL SAMAD/AFP/Getty Images)

A celebration widely considered the biggest water fight of the year is underway in Thailand and neighboring countries.

Songkran, the national holiday for Thai New Year, kicked off Saturday. Crowds of people dressed in bright floral clothes gathered in cities across Laos, Cambodia and Myanmar in addition to Thailand.

They were splashing, spraying and otherwise soaking one another in celebration. Even elephants got into the act, sending vast sprays of water with their trunks over the gathered crowds.

Revelers throw water on passing motorists as they celebrate Songkran, also known as the Thai New Year, in Narathiwat on April 13, 2019.

Revelers throw water on passing motorists as they celebrate Songkran, also known as the Thai New Year, in Narathiwat on April 13, 2019. (MADAREE TOHLALA/AFP/Getty Images)

The water fights grew out of a traditional ritual of pouring water over statues of Buddha–a symbolic means of washing away bad luck from the previous year.

The festivities end Monday.

This article originally appeared on the New York Post.