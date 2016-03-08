Terrifying zipline takes you over live crocodiles

Looking to take a real walk on the wild side?

If the average zoo isn’t thrilling enough, St. Augustine Alligator Farm Zoological Park in eastern Florida boasts a heart-pumping attraction that allows nature lovers to get up close and personal with real wild reptiles—alligators, crocodiles, and gharials (fish-eating crocs), oh my!

Crocodile Crossing is a zipline attraction that spans 11 different lines over seven acres allowing visitors a unique way to take in the park’s exotic species. In addition to viewing tropical birds and lemurs at eye level—the ropes are nearly 60 feet high—adventurers glide right over numerous pits teeming with live crocodiles and alligators.

Though the zipline is a relatively new draw to the park, the St. Augustine Alligator Farm Zoological Park has been showcasing Florida's reptiles and wildlife to the public since opening in 1893.

Today guests can view living specimens of all 24 currently recognized species of crocodiles—the only facility in the world to house them all. The park is home to dozens of other species and visitors can take in educational show or learn more about global conservation efforts.

But there’s little doubt that Crocodile Crossing is the park’s most unique—and sometimes scary—exhibit, according to previous visitors.

Attempting all 11 lines over the full Crocodile Crossing will set you back $67 but if you don’t want to spend too much time hovering above snapping alligator jaws, the park offers a 5-line route for $37.

Check out more thrilling activities to do in St. Augustine.