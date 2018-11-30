Swiss airline appropriately offering cheese fondue mid-flight

Economy passengers flying with Swiss International Air Lines across Europe can enjoy cheese fondue in the skies starting on Dec. 1.

The airline is renewing its recently launched Swiss Saveurs menu concept, which allows passengers across cabins to order a la carte food, drink and snack options inspired by traditional Swiss dishes.

The offerings for the 2018-2019 winter season include a traditional Swiss cheese fondue made of 50 percent Vacherin Fribourgeois cheese (noted for its nutty flavors and long-lasting taste) and 50 percent Gruyère cheese. The fondue is served alongside bread for dipping.

New menu options also include hot chocolate (made fresh from Swiss chocolate), freshly baked pain au lait served with a Cailler chocolate bar, and a Carac tartlet, a tartlet made with shortcrust pastry and filled with dark chocolate praline before being topped with bright green frosting.

The fondue is available for a price of 17 Swiss Franc (about $17) on flights from Geneva to Malaga, Athens, Stockholm, Moscow, Gothenburg, Hurghada, Lisbon, St. Petersburg, and Marrakesh, and can also be paired with a charcuterie board complete with cured ham, Gruyere salami, and dried meats.

While the airline has offered cheese fondue in the past, this is the first time economy passengers can enjoy the treat, according to The Local.

Passengers looking to purchase the local dishes can pay for them directly on the flight, while Swiss also offers the ability to have snacks that range from pastries and sandwiches to salads delivered right to your gate for orders placed up to an hour before departure.