Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Europe
Published
Last Update March 21

Strange and stunning: Italy’s most beautiful fountains

By Corrie Vierregger | Conde Nast Traveler

As ubiquitous as pasta, fountains can be found in every region in Italy. Whether a tiny drinking fountain or a massive sculptural landmark, they provide historical context and inimitable charm to piazzas and private residences throughout the country. From a fountain that survived the eruption of Mount Vesuvius to another that stretches on for over a mile, here are a few of our favorites.

1. Fountain of Neptune, Rome

Rome, Italy - October 11, 2007: The Fountain of Neptune in Piazza Navona designed in 1574 by Giacomo Della Porta. The popular Piazza Novona in Rome, goes back to ancient Roman times when it was the site of the Stadium of Domitian which was built in the first Century AD. The Piazza was transformed into a significant example of Baroque Roman Architecture during the reign of Pope Innocent X who reigned from 1644 to 1655 AD. Today it is a very popular Roman square where many artists display their painting for sale to visitors. The photo shot in the afternoon sunlight; horizontal format.

Rome, Italy - October 11, 2007: The Fountain of Neptune in Piazza Navona designed in 1574 by Giacomo Della Porta. The popular Piazza Novona in Rome, goes back to ancient Roman times when it was the site of the Stadium of Domitian which was built in the first Century AD. The Piazza was transformed into a significant example of Baroque Roman Architecture during the reign of Pope Innocent X who reigned from 1644 to 1655 AD. Today it is a very popular Roman square where many artists display their painting for sale to visitors. The photo shot in the afternoon sunlight; horizontal format. (iStock)

The Fountain of Neptune in Rome's Piazza Navona is at its loveliest—and least touristed—at dawn.

2. Fonte Gaia in Piazza del Campo, Siena

(iStock)

A detail of the Madonna and Child at the Fonte Gaia in Piazza del Campo, Siena. The fountain dates back to the 14th century.

3. Fountain on a lake

(Dorothea Schmid/Laif/Redux)

A rustic fountain overlooks Lake Como in the garden of Villa Monastero.

4. Four Rivers Fountain, Rome

(iStock)

An Egyptian obelisk is surrounded by river gods meant to represent the four primary rivers of Italy at the monumental Four Rivers Fountain in Rome.

5. Caserta Royal Palace Fountain

(iStock)

The massive fountain at the Caserta Royal Palace (which was modeled after Versailles) in Caserta stretches on for over a mile, and is surrounded by Italian and English gardens.

6. Ancient fountain of Pompeii

(Massimo Siragusa/Contrasto/Redux)

The fountain at Casa del Fauno in Pompeii, which was largely destroyed by the eruption of Mount Vesuvius in 79 AD.

7. Trevi Fountain

Trevi Fountain (Fontana di Trevi). Rome - Italy.

Trevi Fountain (Fontana di Trevi). Rome - Italy. (iStock)

The largest Baroque fountain in Rome, Trevi Fountain is one of Italy's most famous—and most visited—landmarks.

Check out more of the most amazing fountains throughout Italy.

More from Conde Nast Traveler

The 100 Best Hotels & Resorts in the World

What It's Like to Fly in Etihad's First Class “Apartment”

The Most Beautiful Travel Destinations of All Time

Drink Up: These Are The Greatest Bars in the World