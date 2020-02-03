St. Lucia turns away cruise ship due to coronavirus concerns

A cruise ship was turned away by authorities in the Caribbean island of St. Lucia this weekend over coronavirus concerns.

On Saturday, the AIDA Cruises ship AIDAperla was not allowed to dock at the port of Castries, the nation’s capital, “due to some guests with upper respiratory tract infections on board,” a spokesperson for AIDA cruises told Fox News.

AIDA claims the ship was not granted clearance by officials on the island out of an “abundance of caution,” but noted that “at no time were any cases of coronavirus suspected” by St. Lucia health officials.

Of the 4,384 guests and crew on board, 20 are currently receiving treatment for the common flu or cold, said the statement to Fox News.

The AIDAperla made a visit to port Fort-de-France in Martinique Sunday without issue. As of Monday, the cruise was scheduled to continue on the two-week Caribbean route as planned.