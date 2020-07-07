Spirit Airlines rescues family with private flight after girl, 4, had medical emergency

Spirit Airlines recently went the extra mile to transport a family back home to Puerto Rico on a private flight, after the travelers got stranded in Turks and Caicos. The group’s original flight was diverted after their daughter, 4, experienced a medical emergency; the carrier then went above and beyond to get the family home safely after they got stranded without passports or commercial flight service options.

The Santiago Rodriguez family hopped on Spirit flight 3216 from San Juan to Philadelphia on June 30, a spokesperson for the carrier told Fox News on Tuesday, though they never ultimately landed in mainland U.S. as planned.

Soon after takeoff, the family’s young daughter experienced a medical emergency and the aircraft made an emergency landing on the island of Providenciales.

After the girl received medical attention at a local hospital, “dozens” of Spirit employees began brainstorming ways to get the Santiago Rodriguez’s home, the spokesperson said.

The family had not brought their passports (as the documentation is not required when flying between Puerto Rico and the U.S.) and no commercial flights were available, as the Turks and Caicos Island has not reopened to international travelers amid the global outbreak of COVID-19, USA Today reports.

Swooping in for the rescue, Spirit helped arrange accommodations for the evening and flew an empty plane to Providenciales Airport to pick up the Santiago Rodriguez family the following day. Thanks to the carrier, the family arrived safe and sound at Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport on July 1.

“I have no words to describe how thankful I am to the airline and to the people of the island who were so good to us,” said Ana Desiree Rodriguez Sanchez, the girl’s mother, in a statement shared with Fox News.

“We left all of our luggage on the flight to Philadelphia and didn’t have anything on us to spend the night, so they quickly helped us find a place to stay, clothes and food for us. The airline was so great to us and we are so thankful.”

Andrea Baigorria, Spirit’s external communications manager, emphasized that the airline was “very happy” to help transport the family home safely after the stressful ordeal.

“We worked in collaboration with the family, our Spirit Team Members and the local governments in each city to help quickly facilitate their return flight back home,” Baigorria said. “We also want to thank the American Red Cross in Providenciales for helping the family during their time there.”

