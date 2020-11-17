Spirit Airlines reportedly bans TikTok user who shares underhanded 'hack' for getting free carry-on

Spirit Airlines has no tolerance for this free-spirited fraud.

The budget airline has reportedly banned a TikTok user who altered his digital boarding pass, making it appear as if he had paid to board with a large carry-on bag, without actually doing so.

TikTok user RobKAllDay, who identifies himself only as Rob K. on the video-sharing platform, first uploaded a video of his so-called “hack” in September. In the clip, he can be seen manipulating what appears to be the “carry-on bag” section of his digital boarding pass to read “1” instead of the “0” that was previously printed on his ticket.

In the caption, however, Rob K. claims he “didn’t actually” go through with the scheme, despite demonstrating it for his 180,000-plus followers.

Nevertheless, Rob K. later claimed that Spirit sent him a letter confirming that he was banned from flying with the carrier for at least two years.

“As you know you created a video on the social media platform ‘TikTok’ showing users how to manipulate a Spirit Airlines boarding pass and fraudulently indicate they paid for a carry-on bag to the financial detriment of Spirit Airlines,” the letter begins, per Rob K’s most recent TikTok video. “Additionally, as evidenced in the video’s comments, you have also been advising users specifically on what cell phone application should download to carry out the scam.”

For his alleged infractions, Rob K. had not only been banned from flying with the airline, but also banned from entering any of “Spirit’s facilities,” with Spirit promising to call law enforcement if he should try to trespass. The letter also indicated that if Rob K. were to try and buy a Spirit Airlines ticket, it would be canceled and he would not be refunded.

The carrier did say, however, that he would be able to request Spirit reconsider in two years’ time, and only after promising (via a letter) that he would give “unequivocal assurances that you will conduct yourself appropriately," according to Rob K's video.

Representatives for Spirit Airlines did not immediately respond to Fox News regarding the letter, though Rob K. himself didn't appear to think much of it.

“Bunch of babies,” he remarked of Spirit Airlines.

Spirit Airlines’ current bag policy only allows one personal carry-on item included with its fares, so long as the item does not exceed size limitations. Passengers who wish to bring any additional or larger bags are subject to additional fees.