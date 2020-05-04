Spirit Airlines flight forced to make emergency landing after violent brawl over noise complaint

A violent brawl broke out on a Spirit Airlines flight last week, prompting an emergency landing.

The Spirit Airlines flight, which took off for Detroit from Los Angeles on Thursday, was interrupted by an on-board fight allegedly over a noise complaint, an anonymous woman from Michigan told Click on Detroit. The flight was forced to make an emergency landing in Des Moines, Iowa, where it was met by local authorities.

“We were in shock, really. We couldn’t believe it was happening,” said the woman, who also filmed the altercation, "It was really scary. I had my kids with me and everybody was like, ‘Oh my God.’”

The argument reportedly involved a passenger accusing another passenger of being too loud.

According to reports, local law enforcement met the flight when it landed in Iowa. The two passengers were taken off the flight before being allowed to re-board and complete the journey to Michigan.

The anonymous passenger claimed the flight was delayed for two hours before it continued on to Michigan, where it landed safely.

In a statement to Fox News from Spirit Airlines, the airline condemned the passengers’ actions.

“We are aware of a physical altercation onboard Flight Number 709 Los Angeles (LAX) to Detroit (DTW) that caused a diversion to Des Moines. Taking care of our Guests and Team Members is and always has been our absolute priority. Spirit Airlines does not tolerate any type of physical altercation on board our aircraft and appropriate action will be taken. We thank the law enforcement officers in Des Moines for their assistance upon arrival.”