Several cars catch fire at Newark airport parking garage; no injuries reported

The Terminal C parking garage at Newark Liberty Airport is currently closed due to an active fire raging on the rooftop.

The airport announced news of the fire shortly after 7 a.m. Thursday. About a dozen cars were reported to be engulfed, though the cause of the fire has yet to be determined.

Footage of the fire shared to Twitter shows thick plumes of black smoke emanating from the flames atop the Terminal C garage, as well as emergency vehicles surrounding the burning cars.

The airport is directing travelers to use alternative parking areas during the fire.

The fire department is currently on the scene. The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey said no injuries were reported, and that airport operations were running as normal, per NBC4.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.