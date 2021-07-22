Seagull hits teenage girl in face on NJ amusement park ride

Nothing is more thrilling than taking a bird to the face.

A teenager riding a thrill ride at a New Jersey amusement park became a viral sensation when a seagull flew into her face mid-ride. The park’s cameras not only caught the moment that it happened, but also her friend’s complete lack of awareness as to what was happening.

Kiley was celebrating her friend Georgia’s birthday at Morey’s Piers in Wildwood, New Jersey, in early July, Fox 29 reports. The two teenage girls decided to ride a ride known as the Springshot, which launches riders 75 MPH into the air.

Unfortunately for Kiley, the path of the ride directly crossed in the flight path of a nearby seagull.

Video of the incident shows the ride starting off normally. Soon after launching, however, Kiley gets a shocked look on her face. After the bird strikes her, it briefly gets stuck.

Fortunately, Kiley was able to pull the bird off and send it on its way.

While all of this is happening, Georgia does not seem to notice the bird at all. She continues to scream throughout the thrill ride, even while her friend struggled to get the bird off of her face.

Kiley told Fox 26, "I knew there was no going back and it was just going to hit me. I didn't know what to do so I wait for it to spin over. I just grabbed it and threw it off me quick."