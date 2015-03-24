San Francisco gets free Wi-Fi: check out these other connected cities

Here's yet another reason to visit San Francisco: The City By the Bay has just launched a free Wi-Fi network that extends through many public spaces, such as parks and museums.And it's not the only urban center jumping on the Wi-Fi bandwagon. Lothian Buses, the main public bus company in Edinburgh, Scotland, began rolling out free Wi-Fi on its buses this summer. That means visitors to Edinburgh, its airport, and the surrounding area can plot their routes on Google Maps or browse Yelp restaurant recommendations without having to sacrifice transit time.

But you don't have to go to Silicon Valley or Scotland if you want free Wi-Fi access while you travel. Here's a list of other towns and cities who also have the hookup.

1. Tel Aviv

Tech-obsessed Israelis are behind the free Wi-Fi access throughout all of Tel Aviv and the port city of Jaffa. Thanks to their "free_tlv" network, you can check work emails while drinking limonanas (blended mint lemonade drinks) on the beach.

2. New York City

The city that never sleeps is also a city that never turns off its iPhone. The rapidly growing network of places in the city with free Wi-Fi includes many public parks, subway stations, and outdoor spaces like the Brooklyn Bridge. Check out the city's official Wi-Fi map before your trip.

3. Seoul

South Korea claims to be the most wired country in the world, and it's in the process of bringing free Wi-Fi to a whopping 10,000 hotspots throughout Seoul by 2015. Those locations include Itaewon Airport, many public parks and municipal sites, and the tourist-packed Gangnam neighborhood.

4. Bangalore

Bangalore recently became the first city in India to open up free Wi-Fi hotspots. For now, you can only get three hours of free access, but city officials have plans to expand the options and the coverage area. Getting onto the network also gives you the chance to download tourist-friendly apps about parking spaces and the closest places to drop off garbage.

Connect to Wi-Fi for free in these cities around the world.

