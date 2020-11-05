Ryanair joke backfires after airline mocks Trump's victory claims: 'How about our refund?'

Who’s laughing now?

A joke from Ryanair didn’t fly when the airline mocked President Trump for claiming early victory in the 2020 race, as frustrated customers called out the carrier for their missing refunds.

“Trump declaring victory this early is like disembarking before the plane has landed,” Ryanair teased on Wednesday, tweeting a clip of the president declaring victory in multiple key battleground states, even though those states had yet to finish counting ballots.

“We don't recommend," added the European airline, which also hashtagged the post with "Election2020."

Though the post received over 11,000 likes, the social media stunt largely backfired, as disgruntled customers seized the moment to demand answers on ticket refunds and other customer service issues exacerbated by the coronavirus pandemic.

"I think we have all thought about disembarking early on a Ryanair flight,” one user teased.

“To be fair now Ryanair ... if you thought you could save a few quid by not actually having to land, you'd probably disembark your passengers that early,” another joked.

Despite the disdain, Ryanair wouldn’t drop the joke, and also poked fun at Kanye West and Eric Trump – but customers persisted with their refund requests.

"I think Jesus Walks again before we ever get our flight refund,” one cracked, referencing West’s hit song.

Ryanair passengers have recently accused the carrier of withholding ticket refunds for flights canceled amid the pandemic, even after CEO Michael O'Leary publicly announced only days ago that those customers' claims "are false," the BBC reported.

The airline later said that it would not be issuing refunds for flights scheduled for the month of November, despite England declaring new lockdown regulations between Nov. 5 and Dec. 2. Instead, customers will be allowed to change their flights without incurring additional fees, per the Irish Post.

Fox News’ Brooke Singman contributed to this report.