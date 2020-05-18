Ryanair CEO says UK's quarantine plans for incoming airline travelers is 'idiotic'

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

The CEO of Ryanair doesn’t think much of the U.K. government’s plan to isolate incoming travelers.

During a Monday interview on BBC’s “Today” radio program, Ryanair CEO Michael O’Leary criticized the proposed idea, which would require all international travelers – save those from Ireland and a few nearby islands – to quarantine for 14 days upon arriving in the U.K., in an effort to stem the spread of COVID-19.

“It’s idiotic and it’s unimplementable,” O’Leary said. The outspoken CEO further predicted that any such requirements would be abandoned by “the end of June.”

Prime Minister Boris Johnson first outlined the idea last week, per The Telegraph, revealing that incoming air travelers would be asked to provide the address of where they would be isolating for their first 14 days, and that they could face fines if caught breaking their quarantine. The U.K. government initially suggested that travelers from France would be exempt from the rule, too, before limiting the exceptions to only those from Ireland, the Isle of Man and the Channel Islands, per the BBC.

The full details of the government’s plans have yet to be officially announced, but that didn’t stop O’Leary from ripping the proposal.

"This government is telling you that you can't fly unless you isolate for 14 days, yet you can go on the London Underground and you don't have to isolate for 14 days,” he said during the “Today” program, according to the Telegraph. “They're making this stuff up as they go along, and none of it has any basis in science."

O’Leary then proposed an alternate idea, claiming it would be more effective to simply require “everybody” to wear masks.

O’Leary had previously spoken out about other coronavirus health measures, including the idea of blocking middle seats on flights, calling it “kind of an idiotic idea that doesn’t achieve anything anyway,” in an interview with the Financial Times.

Meanwhile, the airline recently announced that all passengers will be required to ask for permission to use the planes’ restrooms as part of the carrier’s latest coronavirus response measures.

Fox News' Alexandra Deabler contributed to this report.