Rochester airport to be renamed after Frederick Douglass

The Greater Rochester International Airport will be rechristened in honor of African American abolitionist Frederick Douglass, after a popular petition called for the air hub to change its name and pay homage to the author, orator and civil rights leader.

On Tuesday night, local lawmakers voted to change the New York air hub's name to Frederick Douglass-Greater Rochester International Airport, WHAM reports, celebrating one of the Rochester’s most influential residents.

The renaming was inspired by a Change.org appeal demanding the name change in July. In the weeks since, the pitch had received over 5,000 signatures.

Beyond the name change, educational materials about Douglass’ life and legacy will be featured throughout the airport, per WHAM.

One of Douglass’ descendants described the news an “incredible honor” for her family.

“I got very emotional when I heard the news,” Nettie Washington Douglass, great-great-granddaughter of the civil rights leader, said in a statement. “I can’t wait to hear the captain say, ‘Welcome to Frederick Douglass Greater Rochester International Airport!’”

Douglass lived in Rochester for 25 years, the Democrat and Chronicle reports, where he ran and published The North Star, an influential anti-slavery newspaper. He died in 1895 and was laid to rest at a cemetery in the city.

“Douglass’ message might be more relevant today than ever since the struggles he fought for remain ongoing,” the petition pitched. “His words and actions continue to inspire us to rise to a higher vision of ourselves and our nation.”

The plea argued that the gateway tribute “will honor one of our country’s greatest citizens and deliver a message of hope to the world.”

Calls to rename institutions, buildings and more to honor Black leaders swept the nation following the Memorial Day death of George Floyd in police custody.