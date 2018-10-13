Ritz-Carlton's first cruise ship sets sail

The Ritz-Carlton has taken their hotels to the sea.

On Wednesday, the hotel chain’s first cruise ship vessel was launched down a slipway from the Hijos De J. Barreras Shipyard in Vigo, Spain. The Ritz-Carlton celebrated with a launching ceremony and maritime blessing.

Ritz-Carlton currently has three vessels in the works for their new cruise division, The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection. The 298-passenger ship has been under construction since January.

Their fleet will be 690 feet long and have 149 cabin suites with private balconies. There will be a step-down sunning area along the sterns, as well as sunning pools, a fitness center, and spa.

Five restaurants will be available onboard, including the main dining room, Asian fusion restaurant, pool bar, seafood restaurant, and the Aqua restaurant by chef Sven Elverfeld of the three-star Michelin Aqua restaurant at The Ritz-Carlton, Wolfsburg in Germany.

The Ritz-Carlton ship that took to the waters on Wednesday has yet to be named and will continue to undergo finishing work. It will debut in late 2019, and then officially set sail in 2020 in the Mediterranean from April to June. From July to September, it will move to the Baltic region.

