'Resort bubble': Timeshare company's Thanksgiving package allows families to quarantine before Turkey Day

In an age of virtual birthdays, weddings and other major milestone events that are now celebrated from a social distance during COVID-19, one vacation company is aiming to bring families together for the holidays to celebrate in-person — in what it's calling a "resort bubble."

Club Wyndham, a national timeshare vacation rental company with more than 200 resorts in popular vacation destinations, has launched a 15-night “Quar-nucopia Package” inviting extended family members to book a getaway inside separate apartment-style suites.

Families can stay at the same resort — however, each immediate family will be provided with resources to quarantine for 15 days in their own two-bedroom suite, culminating in a Turkey Day dinner on the final day, when the extended group will gather on property.

The idea is to minimize the risk of COVID-19, Club Wyndham says. It's unclear, however, if guests will be tested pre-trip or post, on the property.

The package is currently available at Wyndham resorts in Fairfield Bay, Ark.; Fairfield, Tenn.; and in Delaware, Penn, and out west at the company’s sister resort in Pinetop-Lakeside, Arizona. Rates start at $2,150 per suite, and come with a $250 gift card for families to use on pre-Thanksgiving festivities like grocery and wine delivery.

Not all Americans are planning to be so precautious, though. Many family gatherings will proceed as planned this year amid the pandemic, despite public health officials advising against large holiday gatherings, according to a Morning Consult survey of 2,212 U.S. adults, conducted in September, which found that more than half of respondents (53%) said they would have a holiday gathering while 47% said they would cancel the holiday festivities during COVID-19.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention currently advises that large gatherings still pose “varying levels of risk” in new guidance for hosting and attending large in-person events. Instead, health officials suggest celebrating virtually or with members of your own household for low risk for spread.