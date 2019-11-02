Race participant dies during Disney World 5K

A runner participating in a 5K race at Walt Disney World collapsed and died on Friday morning, officials at the Florida theme park have confirmed.

The athlete, who has not been named, was participating in the 3.1-mile Disney Fall Feast race, part of the annual Disney Wine and Dine Half Marathon Weekend, Fox 35 reports. The Fall Feast race was held at Epcot Center

"We are deeply saddened by this heartbreaking loss, and our thoughts and sympathies remain with the runner's family and loved ones throughout this difficult time,” Walt Disney World Resort spokesperson Andrea Finger told Fox News on Saturday.

Officials for Disney have not released information regarding the victim’s cause of death or age, WESH reports. People ages 5 and up were welcome to participate in the race, according to RunDisney.

The weekend's races were scheduled to continue with a 10K on Saturday. Approximately 15,000 runners are expected to compete in a half-marathon event at the Sunshine State resort on Sunday, according to the Orlando Sentinel.

A half-marathon participant collapsed and died near the race's finish line in 2017, the Sentinel reported.