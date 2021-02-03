Princess Cruises adds onboard sports betting ahead of Super Bowl

Your upcoming vacation doesn’t mean you can’t keep up with your favorite sports.

Princess Cruises is adding onboard sports betting for guests using its "MedallionClass" service.

Travelers will be able to place bets through Princess’ Ocean Sportsbook in its MedallionClass app while in international waters or places where it’s legal, the cruise line announced this week. The service will accept wagers on professional and college baseball, basketball, football and hockey, as well as other domestic and international events.

Because it’s run through an app, Princess guests will be able to place wagers from anywhere on the ship.

"Taking a cruise vacation no longer means being disconnected from a big game, an iconic event or friends and family," Jan Swartz, president of Princess Cruises, said in a press release.

Guests on the cruises will even be able to place bets for competitions after their voyage has ended, according to the cruise line.

There is one team that Princess guests won’t be able to bet on. Miami Heat games are off-limits because team owner Micky Arison is also the chairman of the board of Carnival Corporation, Princess Cruises’ parent company.

Princess Cruises has canceled all its voyages that were set to sail through May 14 as it works to meet Centers for Disease Control and Prevention requirements amid the coronavirus pandemic. The sports betting service will be available on all of Princess’ MedallionClass ships when they return to service.

Sports betting could prove to be a lucrative venture for cruise lines that have lost out on significant business as a result of the pandemic. Princess pointed to reports that $20 billion in wagers have been placed with U.S. sportsbooks over the past years. And market researchers have predicted sports betting could be a $155 billion industry by 2024.