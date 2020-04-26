Cruise ship worker says he's been stuck on boat with no passengers for 40 days

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Life at sea isn’t all fun and games.

While many cruise lines have halted their voyages for the time being due to the coronavirus, that doesn’t mean that all of the cruise ships are empty. According to one report, some ships may actually have crew members still on board who have no idea when they’ll get to go home.

A cast member on the Sky Princess cruise ship spoke with WFTV, explaining that he had originally boarded the boat back in March or February and worked on several cruises around the Caribbean. In mid-March, however, Princess Cruises announced that it would temporarily pause all its cruises in response to the coronavirus outbreak.

The last passengers disembarked from the Sky Princess about 40 days ago. There are reportedly still 1,300 crew members waiting on board the ship.

One of those crew members, Dan Domenech, spoke with WFTV from the ship, which is still docked in Port Everglades in Florida, saying, “They got all the passengers off. The crew was here on board, waiting on instruction for what was going to happen next.”

He says the crew has “complied with everything they’ve asked us to do. We did a 14-day quarantine. We wear masks every time we leave our rooms. Anything from a runny nose to a scratchy throat gets recorded.”

Princess Cruises recently announced that it will be canceling some trips scheduled for after the initial 60-day pause, with some cancelations extending through the summer.

Meanwhile, on the Sky Princess, Domenech says he’s ready to go. “Do what you have to do,” he told WFTV. “We’ve had our bags packed all week ready to go, ready for them to pull the trigger on this, so just let them get off the boat.”