Police find 87 pounds of marijuana on San Francisco-Nashville flight

Some people say you should go big or go home; others go big and go to jail.

Nashville Airport Police said they found 87 lbs. of marijuana in luggage on a flight from San Francisco Monday, Fox 17 in Nashville reported.

Drug-sniffing dog Havoc alerted officers to the drugs in two bags. Police identified the 26-year-old California man who brought them because his name was on the luggage tags, according to the report. He said police could check the bags, but said he didn’t have the key for the locks on the bags.

Transportation Security Administration officers opened the bags and found two bales of marijuana, according to the report. Authorities also found 34 grams of THC gummies in the man’s backpack.

Police arrested the man and took him to jail on a felony drug charge. He has bond set at $75,000.

“In addition to FREE masks to fight COVID-19 we also have FREE rides to Metro booking when K-9 Havoc smells you landing at BNA,” Doug Kreulen, president and CEO of Nashville International Airport, tweeted.

Kreulen also shared a photo of Havoc with the seized marijuana.

“Next time leave your two bales behind in San Francisco,” he wrote.

Incredibly, it was the second time in less than a week that police found someone with more than 80 lbs. of marijuana in their luggage at Nashville International Airport.

A dog alerted officers to two bags containing 85 lbs. of marijuana last Wednesday, Fox 17 reported.

“Today the 'B' in BNA is for busted,” Kreulen tweeted.

While more states have been legalizing marijuana, it remains illegal in Tennessee. Possession of even a small amount can result in a year behind bars and a $2,500 fine. A conviction on more serious trafficking charges can lead to 60 years in prison.