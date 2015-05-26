Places around the world that have banned selfies

People love taking selfies.

“Braggies”—or selfies taken in locations to make your friends and family jealous —have overtaken our social media feeds.

But the process of how they're taken has been criticized of late. How can you enjoy the Eiffel Tower if you’re spending 30 minutes snapping photos of yourself at the base? Those wielding selfie sticks—or "selfish-sticks"—are seen as narcissistic, and trying to get the perfect picture can be downright dangerous, like these people who fell off a cliff trying to take a snap of themselves.

That's why some popular destinations are discouraging selfies or banning them outright.

1. Iran: No photos with fans

When you spot your favorite celeb, pretty much nothing beats that once-in-a-lifetime chance to snap a pic. But fans of Irans soccer team should be careful. Ali Akbar Mohamedzade, head of the Iranian Football Federation's moral committee, issued an order that forbids players, coaches and other team staff from posing with female fans. The conservative country is wary of its players posing with women who do not adhere to strict codes of Islamic dress or those who may use the pictures for political gain or even sue players for harassment.

2. South Korea: Selfie-stick ban

Since the front-facing phone camera, perhaps no invention has been more revolutionary to the art of the selfie than the selfie-stick.

While Instagram enthusiasts have been showing off their selfie-stick pics in droves, one country isn’t so happy about them In November, South Korean authorities banned the use of certain selfie-sticks citing the fact that the the Bluetooth signal from unlicensed sticks cause other devices, like cell phones, to malfunction. Those who sell or import unauthorized brands may face a fine up to $30,000 or spend up to three years in jail.

3. London: Venues ban “selfish-sticks”

Nothing ruins a good time at a concert quite like someone seated in front of you brandishing a large sign throughout the artist’s entire set. Select venues like the O2 Arena and Brixton Academy in Great Britain have started to ban people from using selfie-sticks during events to prevent people from blocking the stage.

4. Saudi Arabia: No selfies in Mecca

Young Muslims making their Hajj pilgrimages to Mecca have been sharing their journey with followers all over the world. While some may see this as proclamation of faith, Islamic clerics have issued a warning against taking selfies. Some religious leaders say focusing on snapping the perfect shot is a distraction the prayers, rituals and self-reflection necessary to fully engage in the experience.

5. Pamplona, Spain: Don’t risk getting run over

Some people would actually risk being gored to death if it means they could get the perfect selfie. That's why officials in Pamplona have banned tourists from taking selfies during the annual Running of the Bulls festival for runners who traverse through the narrow city streets as angry bulls charge right behind them. Last year, an attendee was fined $4,100 for taking a picture while running from the animals.

6. Garoupe, France: “No Braggie Zone”

Last summer this tourist laden beach in Southern France created “No Braggie Zones” to cut down on beach-goers spamming their friends feeds with seaside snaps. The beach was reportedly even patrolled by Holiday Spam Police last August. No word on whether the beach will continue the tradition this summer but there are plenty of other beaches in the world where tourists can take hot dog leg pics and show off their sandy beach toes.

7. New York: Animal selfies are illegal

Right here at home, selfies with certain animals will actually be banned by law. In Feb., New York will become the first state to outlow posing for a photo with a lion, tiger, or other big cats. The measure was passed to protect wild animals—and the humans who love them—as people started posting more and more pictures in close proximity to these creatures.

Maybe the ban should be extended to primates as well. A sneaky monkey recently grabbed a fistul of a tourist’s hair as she tried to take a fun picture while on vacation.