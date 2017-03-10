People are waiting hours for this 'Beauty and the Beast' Disney cup

People are lining up for hours to buy a plastic bottle.

A restaurant in Disneyland Park in Anaheim, Calif., has been converted into a “Beauty and the Beast”-themed haunt, called Red Rose Taverne, complete with food and drink — Grey Stuff Gateau ($6) and Gaston Punch ($5) — inspired by the new live-action film.

But the restaurant’s biggest selling item by far is its “Enchanted Rose Tumbler,” a plastic bottle with a domed top containing a plastic rose that lights up, reminiscent of the glass dome in the movie.

Though the tumblers retail for $15, the demand for them has skyrocketed so that people are selling them for more than $70 on Ebay.

“When you hold that cup, you feel like you are Belle holding that glass that covers the enchanted rose,” Katie Slockbower, a 29-year-old Orange County native and Disney superfan who bought a tumbler, told New York Magazine.

But it’s not just Belle lovers who are clamoring for the souvenir.

Slockbower said she saw resellers waiting up to two hours in line at the tavern so they could buy more than a dozen tumblers each.

This story originally appeared in the New York Post.