Passenger dies on board flight from Germany to Houston

A passenger on board a Houston-bound Lufthansa flight from Germany died Tuesday, according to media reports.

Officials at George Bush Intercontinental Airport received a call around 1:30 p.m. about a death on the airliner during its 11-hour journey, a Houston Airports spokeswoman told KTRK-TV.

The passenger’s name and cause of death were not immediately disclosed. Flight LH440, an Airbus 380-800 aircraft, departed Frankfurt around 10 a.m. and landed in Houston just before 2 p.m., an airline representative told the station.

“As is normal procedure, upon arrival, all passengers must remain onboard while the local authorities and police complete their job. A delay to de-board LH 440 was expected and so therefore the LH 441 (Houston - Frankfurt) departure was pushed back to one hour later,” a statement from North America Lufthansa Group said.

The total number of people on board the flight was not immediately known. An investigation into the death is ongoing. No other flights were affected.