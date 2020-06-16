EasyJet, Virgin Atlantic temporarily suspend alcohol service on flights amid pandemic

Now we can’t knock one back to beat those pre-flight jitters.

Two major airlines in the U.K. are temporarily suspending in-flight alcohol service in the high skies as the coronavirus pandemic continues.

As operations gradually resume, EasyJet and Virgin Atlantic will not serve alcohol on board for a short time, a decision that spokespersons for both carriers emphasized would remain “under review” amid a changing future.

A spokesperson for EasyJet confirmed to Fox News on Tuesday that there will be no alcohol service for a little while as flights resume, a move that will be “be kept under review,” moving forward.

“No final decisions on what will be served has been made yet, albeit we are clear that freshly prepared food will not be available,” the spokesperson said, stressing that alcohol has not been banned from the carrier altogether.

At Virgin, the airline is “temporarily removing alcohol” in a bid to reduce contact between customers and crew, a spokesperson told the Daily Express Monday.

In other adjustments to streamline in-flight service during the COVID-19 outbreak, one main meal will be served with juices and soft drinks, according to the airline’s website. During Virgin flights, orange juice and water are available for beverage options, too.

Stateside, both American Airlines and Delta Air Lines have temporarily limited their in-flight liquor service to help stop the potential spread of the viral disease.

