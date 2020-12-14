Expand / Collapse search
Ontario ends free COVID-19 testing for international travel

COVID tests in Ontario cost under $200, not including tax

By Jeanette Settembre | Fox News
International travelers will now be expected to pay for a coronavirus test to get the green light to fly out of Ontario, the minister of health said.

“As the trajectory of the COVID-19 pandemic has changed, we have continued to adapt our approach to testing and the services we have made available,” Christine Elliott, deputy premier and minister of health said in a statement Monday.

“While international travelers are no longer eligible to receive a publicly funded COVID-19 test, we remain committed to ensuring that anyone who needs a test can get one quickly, at no cost.”

The new regulations went into effect Friday. Now, anyone in need of a COVID test before flying internationally must seek out tests locally, which cost just under $200 plus tax.

The news comes as the historic first COVID-19 vaccines were released in Canada Monday, along with the United States. Canada’s first vaccines were administered in Ontario and Quebec on Monday after shipments of the Pfizer-BioNtech vaccines arrived Sunday evening.

Ontario reported 1,940 COVID cases and nearly 57,100 tests completed, Elliott said Monday. 

Anyone traveling into Canada must adhere to a 14-day quarantine.