Nickelodeon Universe theme park to open at New Jersey’s American Dream mall

Nickelodeon is coming to New Jersey!

The biggest indoor theme park in North America is set to open in East Rutherford on Friday. The 8.5-acre Nickelodeon Universe will feature some 35 rides inspired by the children’s network — including a Shellraiser roller coaster with a 122-foot drop.

UNIVERSAL THEME PARK VISITOR SUING OVER 'DECEPTIVE' UNLIMITED SODA DEAL

There’s also a Slime Stage and costumed characters including SpongeBob, Dora the Explorer and the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Fox43 reports.

Opening day tickets have completely sold out. Admission prices start at $39.99 and children 2-and-under get free access.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Nickelodeon Universe is part of the American Dream mega-mall, which has been in the works since 2003 and consists of 16 enclosed acres including a 300-foot-tall observation wheel, indoor skiing, ice rink, Legoland Discovery Center, Sea Life aquarium and a sprawling DreamWorks water park.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

There will be 450 shops — from the high-end Hermès and Barneys to fast-fashion spots Zara and H&M — and a 38,000-square-foot food court. The mall is adjacent to MetLife stadium and is owned by Triple Five Group, a private company that also developed Minnesota’s Mall of America.

Nickelodeon Universe will be open from 10 a.m. until 9:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m. Sunday.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

NY Waterway will run a combination ferry and bus service from Manhattan to the mall. For those looking for the luxury commuting experience, there will also be a helicopter option.

This article originally appeared on the New York Post.