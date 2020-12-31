Nashville cuts New Year’s Eve exploding ‘2020’ display

Nashville’s annual New Year’s celebration will be even quieter than its already-subdued plan, according to recent reports.

Typically, the city’s event, which includes live music, attracts more than 200,000 people, The Associated Press reported. However, because of the coronavirus pandemic, the event was cut down to a televised concert and no live event.

Organizers had also planned fireworks in Nashville’s downtown, but changed that plan after the bombing on Christmas morning in the same area, according to AP.

"We were going to blow up a 2020 number and have fireworks, but we killed that," Bruce Spyridon, president and CEO of the Nashville Convention & Visitors Corp told the AP. "To say it would have been tone deaf would be an understatement."

On Christmas morning, Anthony Quinn Warner detonated a bomb from his vehicle which injured three people, killed himself and caused major communication outages in several nearby states.

However, not every New Year’s event in Nashville has been canceled.

Old Crow Medicine Show’s 11th annual concert will still be going forward, but with four performances this year, instead of the typical one, AP reported.

That’s because the concert venue, Ryman Auditorium, can only fill a quarter of the seats under current coronavirus and social distancing regulations.

The auditorium is also reportedly offering tickets to a livestream of the performances, AP reported.