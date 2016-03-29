Most visited spots in London

The numbers are in, and all ten of the most visited sites in the United Kingdom in 2015 were in its capital, London, with art galleries, historic sites, and museums all earning spots on the list.

If you're spending more time in the country, though, don't leave out other important places in Great Britain—Scotland's top attraction was Edinburgh Castle, while the Chester Zoo and the Library of Birmingham also drew plenty of visitors.

How many of these have you visited?

1. National Portrait Gallery

The National Portrait Gallery, conveniently located in Trafalgar Square in the center of London, remains a huge hit year in and year out as new portraits are added or rotated. This year's biggest draw was an exhibit of Audrey Hepburn portraits.

2. The Tower of London

Move over, Buckingham: the Tower of London ranks as Britain's most-visited castle. The earliest parts were built in 1078, and even though it hasn't been a royal residence in centuries there's still plenty to see, namely the collection of dazzling jewels and crowns on the first floor.

3. Somerset House

This gorgeous cultural venue on the Strand has a rotating series of art exhibitions and film screenings. It's also a mainstay ofLondon Fashion Week, with shows staged here every season.

4. Science Museum

"More people visited the V&A, the Natural History Museum and the Science Museum, combined, than visited Venice [in 2015]," the director of the Association of Leading Visitor Attractions told the BBC.Alamy

5. Victoria & Albert Museum

The V&A, founded in 1852, purports to be the world's largest museum of art and design, with more than four million objects in its permanent collection. If your time is limited, check out the rooms dedicated to fashion and the elegant afternoon tea.

