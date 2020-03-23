More TSA agents test positive for coronavirus; new cases identified at New York, New Jersey, Orlando airports

The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) is continuing to update passengers of the locations where officers have tested positive for coronavirus, confirming six additional cases among officers employed at New York City, Orlando and Washington D.C.-area airports, among others, over the weekend.

“There are 23 TSA screening officers who have tested positive for COVID-19,” reads the TSA’s coronavirus webpage as of Monday morning. “In addition, five non-screening employees who have relatively limited interaction with the traveling public, have tested positive for the virus.”

TRAVELING? TIPS FOR AVOIDING GERMS AT THE AIRPORT

On March 21, the TSA confirmed additional cases among officers at Washington Dulles International Airport (IAD), LaGuardia Airport (LGA) and Cyril E. King International Airport in the U.S. Virgin Islands (STT). On March 22, the TSA identified more cases at Newark Liberty International Airport (EWR), Orlando International Airport (MCO) and John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK).

As of Monday, the TSA had listed 23 confirmed cases recorded since late February:

5 at John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK) in New York

4 at Norman Y. Mineta San Jose International Airport (SJC) in California

4 at the Orlando International Airport (MCO) in Florida

2 at Ft. Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport (FLL) in Florida

2 at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport (ATL) in Georgia

2 at Newark Liberty International Airport (EWR) in New Jersey

1 at the Cleveland Hopkins International Airport (CLE) in Ohio

1 at Cyril E. King International Airport (STT) in St. Thomas

1 at LaGuardia Airport (LGA) in New York

1 at Washington Dulles International Airport (IAD) in Virginia

All but one of the officers (a baggage handler at EWR) are employed as screening officers, according to the TSA. As of March 23, all but five had been present for work within the past 14 days.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

The Transportation Security Administration has also provided a map outlining the locations of where these cases were identified, as part of a relatively new website dedicated to answering people's most frequently asked questions about the coronavirus.

Further information about each employee’s shifts and exact checkpoint locations can be found at the TSA’s website.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

In a statement shared with Fox News last week, the TSA confirmed that it was acting under guidance from the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) in order to keep employees safe.

“Frontline personnel” who are required to inspect and come into contact with passengers are allowed to wear surgical masks. Security screeners are also urged to frequently wash hands and practice respiratory hygiene, the TSA said.

CLICK HERE FOR FOX NEWS' CONTINUING CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

Fox News' Janine Puhak contributed to this report.