Mom praises hotel staff for taking son's toy bear on adventure after he leaves it behind

When a little boy left his beloved stuffed bear behind at the Hawaiian hotel where he’d been on vacation with his family, the staff stepped in to save the day, locating his furry friend, taking him on an adventure and documenting the whole thing before sending him home.

GRANDMA CLAIMS SHE IS OFTEN MISTAKEN FOR SON’S GIRLFRIEND

The boy’s mom, Anna Pickard, wrote on Twitter that her son, Doozer, had left behind the “beloved” teddy at the Grand Hyatt Kauai. Worried he’d be “most upset” to discover the toy was missing, Pickard contacted the hotel hoping they could find it.

“I had emailed the hotel last night. Is there a white bear there, I asked? Very friendly, answers to Sutro? He has a new friend, a seal, that he had made during the trip. They'd probably be together if they could be found. We weren't hopeful tho. Big hotel and that,” she wrote.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

To Pickard’s surprise, not only had the hotel staff located the beloved Sutro, but they took him around the resort posing him doing various activities and sent photos to Pickard so her son could see his toy was having a great time.

“They sent updates so Doozer could see what he'd been doing on his extended vacation. Apparently having first visiting the laundry, he's been at the Spa. Then they took a walk. Met the gardeners. And went to the pool. They rented a cabana (and now I'm going to have to explain why I kept telling Doozer we couldn't afford a cabana, but… his bear can?) And then, this is my favorite thing, THEY CHECKED OUT OF THE HOTEL,” Pickard wrote.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The happy mom said she was so thankful to the “all-around lovely people” at the hotel for making her “cry.” She also said that while the bear wasn’t home yet, her son was both “mystified and completely enthralled” by the toy’s journey.