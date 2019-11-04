Expand / Collapse search
Mexico's Baja Sur to charge tourist tax starting Saturday

By Louis Casiano | Fox News
Foreign visitors to the Mexican state of Baja California Sur should be prepared to start paying an $18.50 tax on Saturday.

The state government said last week that it will begin charging the tax on Nov. 9. The state is home to the popular resort cities of Cabo San Lucas, San Jose del Cabo and La Paz.

"Aerial view of beach resorts in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico" The State of Baja California Sur will start charging foreign tourists an $18.50 tax beginning Saturday. 

The tax will apply to foreign tourists and can be paid at airport kiosks. State officials said the tax is for the "use for Infrastructure" and will be used for social service works.

Like many resorts, the ones in Mexico are often surrounded by poor communities.