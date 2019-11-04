Mexico's Baja Sur to charge tourist tax starting Saturday

Foreign visitors to the Mexican state of Baja California Sur should be prepared to start paying an $18.50 tax on Saturday.

The state government said last week that it will begin charging the tax on Nov. 9. The state is home to the popular resort cities of Cabo San Lucas, San Jose del Cabo and La Paz.

The tax will apply to foreign tourists and can be paid at airport kiosks. State officials said the tax is for the "use for Infrastructure" and will be used for social service works.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Like many resorts, the ones in Mexico are often surrounded by poor communities.