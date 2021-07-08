Marvel restaurant on Disney cruise ship will feature 'something that's never been done before in a restaurant'

Fortunately, a restaurant featuring Ant-Man won’t be serving ants.

Earlier this summer, Disneyland brought the Marvel universe to its theme parks with the opening of Avengers Campus. Now, the Disney Cruise Line is also joining the superhero world with the launch of a Marvel-themed restaurant.

While it was originally announced back in April, the Disney Parks Blog recently revealed more details about the Worlds of Marvel restaurant, which will be part of the Disney Wish cruise ship. According to the announcement, the restaurant will feature a theatrical element featuring Ant-Man and the Wasp from the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The experience, which Disney says is more than just a meal and a show, will be based around the idea that the two characters are going on their first speaking engagement as members of the superhero team. Apparently, the duo will have to face off with a variety of unnamed super-villains during the experience.

The Disney Parks Blog described the experience as "something that's never been done before in a restaurant on land or sea."

Each table will include a "Quantum Core," which will apparently have the ability to shrink or grow various objects. In a promotional video for the experience, a diner is shown using the core to turn a regular-sized cupcake into a giant cupcake (although, it’s unclear if this is something that will actually happen).

The restaurant’s menu will feature foods inspired by the popular Marvel movies. Dishes will reportedly be inspired by important locations from the film series, including New York City and the fictional nation of Wakanda.

The Disney Wish is scheduled to make its debut trip during the summer of 2022.