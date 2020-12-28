Man punches fellow passenger at Florida airport over canceled flight, racist remark: report

Nobody likes dealing with a canceled flight, but it’s probably not worth going to jail over.

A traveler at a Florida airport was arrested after punching another traveler after reportedly becoming upset that his flight was canceled and then being told to quiet down by the victim.

Authorities arrested 20-year-old Efren Dawson at the St. Pete-Clearwater International Airport on Dec. 26, after Dawson allegedly punched the other traveler in the face, WFLA reports. Dawson was said to be scheduled for an Allegiant Air flight from Florida to Virginia, where he is from.

That flight, however, was canceled, which reportedly upset Dawson. He allegedly reacted to the news by making a scene and using profanity in front of children, which upset another traveler who would have been on the same flight as Dawson, according to reports from WTSP.

That traveler told Dawson to "shut his Black a-- up," WFLA reports. Dawson allegedly responded by punching the man in the face, reportedly causing injuries to the other man, including a swollen and bloody nose.

Dawson has been charged with simple battery. He was arrested after the incident and reportedly spent the night in jail, but he has since been released.

Fox News reached out to representatives for Allegiant Air and the St. Pete-Clearwater International Airport but did not immediately receive a response.