'Very drunk' man arrested at Illinois airport after locking himself in bathroom to drink and smoke

An Illinois man was arrested at Gen. Wayne A. Downing Peoria International Airport after getting too drunk before boarding his flight Saturday evening.

The male passenger was first spotted acting strange at a café in the airport, a waitress at the establishment told police.

Around 6:10 p.m., the unnamed 50-year-old man from Urbana ordered a coffee with whiskey. According to a police report, the waitress refused to serve him because he already appeared intoxicated and his “manner made her very uncomfortable,” The State Journal-Register reported.

The man also reportedly told the waitress he “had several knives on or about his person” including one on the counter in front of him.

The waitress reported the incident to the police, who arrived at the scene and found the man slurring his speech.

According to reports, police officers questioned the man about the knives. The man allegedly told officers he would throw away the knives while the police officer disposed of the one on the bar at the restaurant.

The man was advised to leave the café and wait at his gate.

Around 7 p.m., another woman approached police to report a "very drunk" man vaping in the lounge and making her "uncomfortable.” The officers responded to find the same man, and brought him outside to get some fresh air, the State Journal-Register reported. After leaving him, the officer was soon called back by the TSA, who reported the man was too drunk to board his flight.

The police once again escorted him outside, this time to get a taxi to take him to a hotel. However, the drunken traveler instead went to the bathroom and locked himself in a stall. where he continued to drink and smoke. He also asked the responding police to just “take him to jail.”

After getting the bathroom door open, the police officers complied with the request.

The man was charged with criminal trespassing and resisting or obstructing peace officers, the State Journal-Register reported.