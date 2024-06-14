Luxury cottages in quaint Maine town available as vacation rentals this summer: 'Never want to leave'

Thinking of visiting Maine this summer?

A set of summer cottages are available for rent off the Southern Maine coast during this summer season.

The Dunes on The Waterfront is a 12-acre property where guests can stay in vintage New England whitewashed cottages with the entire family this summer, according to materials shared with Fox News Digital.

The cottages are located across a tidal river from Ogunquit Beach, about 30 minutes south of Kennebunkport, Maine.

Visitors have their pick of 21 cottages for their next vacation trip.

The property is "home to an array of reimagined vintage New England whitewashed cottages with vibrant green shutters, spaced thoughtfully apart for ultimate privacy," according to press materials.

The Dunes offers one-to-three-bedroom cottages with various amenities, such as gas-burning fireplaces, wet bars, smart TVs, private porches and more.

With no vehicles needed to get around the property, guests can use bikes to get from one side to the other.

While at The Dunes in Maine, vacationers can enjoy morning breakfast delivery, classic lawn games, waterfront yoga, a fishing dock, kayaks, paddleboard, row boats and more.

For more adventurous guests, The Dunes offers a pontoon boat to take across the tidal river to Ogunquit Beach for a lobster dinner or a walk downtown.

The Dunes owner and chairman of Atlantic Hospitality, Tim Harrington, told Fox News Digital in a statement, "When you drive into The Dunes, it feels like you’re going back in time," he said.

He continued, "The classic New England cottages are surrounded by sandy dunes and gardens rolling out to the sea with access to Ogunquit Beach just across the tidal river."

This "wistful paradise," according to the property's website, "is close to everything, yet far from it all."

Harrington added that the hospitality group put "the utmost care and love into revitalizing the property" just ahead of the 2024 summer season.

The group said it aimed to bring "a one-of-a-kind luxurious coastal cottage retreat to Ogunquit — creating a place guests will never want to leave."