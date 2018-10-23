Luxury airline hosting $26,000 trip from Las Vegas to Tokyo to celebrate New Year’s Eve 'twice'

A New Year’s Eve countdown can be so exciting. But then it’s 3, 2, 1, happy new year, and it’s all over. Don't you ever wish you could celebrate that magical moment just one more time before officially starting the new year? If you’re in the right spot, you actually can.

Crystal AirCruises, a luxury airline, is offering an exclusive New Year’s Eve package called the New Year Double Countdown Celebration for revelers who want to have their midnight kiss twice, Travel Pulse reported.

The package, which runs between Dec. 29, 2018 and Jan. 4, 2019, will allow guests to enjoy New Year’s Eve twice, in two cities on opposite sides of the world. In order to do this, passengers will fly from Tokyo to Las Vegas. This flight crosses the International Date Line, which essentially “turns back time” by 24 hours.

Each package costs a whopping $26,000 per person, but it also comes with a ton of luxe perks.

At the beginning of the trip, guests will stay at the Hilton Tokyo Odaiba. At the hotel, they can enjoy an exclusive dinner party, fireworks over Tokyo Disneyland, watch sumo wrestling, and of course, enjoy the hotel’s amenities and explore the city.

Then, once the New Year’s celebration in Tokyo has ended, guests will fly to Las Vegas, where it will be New Year’s Eve again thanks to the new time zone. In Vegas, guests can party at the Omnia Nightclub New Year's Eve after party at Caesars Palace, featuring DJ Calvin Harris. They can also take advantage of all the entertainment and nightlife Las Vegas has to offer at their leisure.

And if you're worried about being too tired from flying to partake in the worldwide fun, don't be: you should have no issues napping in the air. The Crystal Skye aircraft, a massive Boeing 777, has 180-degree lie-flat beds and noise-canceling headphones, plus Wi-Fi, a bar, an in-flight chef, and more to keep you rested and entertained.

Visit the Crystal AirCruises website for booking and more information.

This story was originally published by Travel + Leisure.