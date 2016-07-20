Luxurious tents you'll actually want to camp in

We'll come out and say it: "glamping" is a dirty word.

But there is something to be said for lounging in the outdoors with style. For those who'd rather stay at the spa than sleep under the stars, there are still tents out there for you.

It may not be camping per se (one tent comes with a full billiards table inside), but you're sure to be communing with nature thanks to floor-to-tent-roof views of the African wilderness or Canadian forests.



1. Paws Up, Greenough, Montana

This 37,000-acre resort on a cattle ranch offers summer guests access to 30 luxe, safari-style tents along the Blackfoot River.

The perks here though come in the form of outdoor activities: think picnic lunches on a rafting trip and massages after a bicycle tour.

2. El Cosmico, Marfa, Texas

Ok, this is technically a teepee, but what El Cosmico's 18-acre trailer, tent, and teepee hotel lacks in amenities it makes up for in charm and Texas hospitality.

3. Banyan Tree Al Wadi, Ras al Khaimah, United Arab Emirates

Views of sunrise and sunset are both stunning from one of the 133 white-topped, wood-platform tents spread across the Al Wadi Nature Reserve.

Each tent features a large tub and rain shower, a private sundeck with daybeds, and a pool. Did we mention the butler-staffed private barbecues?

4. Clayoquot Wilderness Resort, Tofino, Canada

Visit one of the 24 pristine white tents hidden deep in the Canadian forest to find billiards tables and wood-burning stoves.

Perfect for families, the camp offers horseback riding, deep-sea fishing, whale watching, hiking, kayaking, rock climbing, zip-lining, archery, and art classes.

5. Hoanib Skeleton Coast Camp, Namibia

These eight architecturally stunning tents have poured-concrete floors, white linens, and exquisite food.

Plus, the camp is in one of the most remote locations in Africa, perfect for an electronics detox.

