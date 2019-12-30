Little girls in Disney World thrilled to meet Mary Poppins, adorable footage shows

The only word that can describe this footage is “supercalifragilisticexpialidocious.”

Parents who visit Disney World in Florida often hope to experience a magical moment, especially with their kids. One mom was recently thrilled to see her young daughters get exactly what they wished for.

Over the holidays, Caroline Ross took her two daughters to Disney World and let them dress up as Mary Poppins, Fox 13 reports. During the trip, Ross captured the special moment her daughters met Mary Poppins and Bert, the chimney sweep from the film.

Ross uploaded the footage to Facebook, where she wrote, "Our favorite memory from our trip! Demi and Tory loved every minute of this!"

According to Fox 13, Ross said, “My daughters just love Mary Poppins and we were headed to meet her when Bert pointed at my girls. We didn’t expect to see him and definitely didn’t expect that walk! It was an amazing memory for my girls and for my husband and I who love Mary Poppins as well!”

In the footage, the actors dressed as the two characters approached the young girls, hugged them and took them on a stroll through the park. Fortunately, while Mary Poppins had her umbrella open, no one was blown away by the wind.

In response to the video going viral and being picked up by several news outlets, Ross wrote on her Facebook page, “Who knew a sweet moment for Demi and Tory would become such a hit with so many people! I mean we are pretty bias but we think they are pretty stinking cute, especially dressed as Mary Poppins!”