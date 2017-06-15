LAX passengers caught smuggling $50K of meth in underwear

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at Los Angeles International Airport recently seized more than eight pounds of crystal methamphetamine concealed in the undergarments and carry-on baggage of three passengers attempting to leave the country, the federal agency reported on Wednesday.

A French citizen was intercepted as he attempted to pass through a Transportation Security Administration checkpoint with nearly four pounds of crystal meth, planning to take the drugs to his home in French Polynesia,

according to a CBP statement.

Other members of the man's group were escorted to the CBP inspection area at the Tom Bradley International Terminal, where two more travelers were found to have more than four pounds of the drug concealed in their carry-on bags.

All three passengers were arrested and turned over to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, and the drugs -- with an estimated value of $50,000 were confiscated.

"This outbound interception demonstrates CBP keen expertise, vigilance and commitment in keeping illicit narcotics off the streets," said Carlos C. Martel, director of CBP field operations in Los Angeles. "Crystal methamphetamine, which is highly addictive and causes irreversible damage to the body, continues to be a popular choice for smugglers."

CBP is responsible for inspecting all arriving and departing international passengers, including searches for narcotics, weapons, currency, agriculture and other prohibited or illicit products.

