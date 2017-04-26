John Waters hosting adults-only summer camp with cigars, burlesque dancing

John Waters is taking over a sleepaway camp in Connecticut to teach adults how to do camp.

From September 22 to 24, Club Getaway in Kent, Connecticut will host a primer in all things Waters, hosted by the king of camp film himself.

The 70-year-old mustachioed director/screenwriter/author/actor/artist/stand-up comedian will lead campers through an itinerary of irreverent activities, including burlesque lessons, a "Hairspray" karaoke session, and Bloody Mary bingo.

There will, of course, be opportunities for adult campers to revert back to childhood with arts and crafts time, archery, canoeing, a Slip 'N Slide, a bungee trampoline, ziplining, waterskiing, and rock climbing. (Because it’s not a John Waters event unless there’s gloriously stereotypical, over-the-top commitment to the medium.)

And there will be plenty of time to interact with Waters himself. The camp will host a Q&A session, a one-man show, a John Waters dance party, a film marathon, and a John Waters costume contest, judged by “the pope of trash” himself.

Spots at the camp are all sold out, but interested campers can apply to the waiting list. Tickets start at $499, which includes lodging in cabins, all meals, and activities (but not alcohol) — and an autographed copy of Waters’ new book, "Make Trouble."