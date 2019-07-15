JetBlue passengers, crew members sickened by 'unusual odor' on flight

A JetBlue flight between New Jersey and the Dominican Republic was diverted to NYC on Sunday after passengers and crew members began “feeling unwell” due to a strange odor.

JetBlue Flight 1203 left from Newark Liberty International Airport shortly after 6 a.m., with a scheduled landing at the Las Américas International Airport in Santo Domingo by 10 a.m. Shortly after takeoff, however, passengers and crew members became aware of an “unusual odor,” the airline confirmed.

SEE IT: SINGAPORE'S AIRPORT HAS A SLIDE THAT TAKES YOU TO YOUR GATE

The airline confirmed the plane diverted to JFK out of an "out of an abundance of caution,” and that a “handful of customers and crew members feeling unwell,” according to a statement obtained by NBC4.

The outlet also cited airport sources who claimed multiple passengers had vomited during the incident, though it wasn’t immediately clear how many.

A representative for JetBlue was not immediately available to comment for Fox News.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

A spokesperson for the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey (PANYNJ) confirmed to Fox News that three passengers and two JetBlue crew members had complained of nausea, and were treated at the scene by EMS after arriving safely at JFK.

The aircraft was taken out of service for inspection. Passengers continued to Santo Domingo on another plane.