JetBlue will continue to block middle seats until at least September

JetBlue has announced it will be extending its middle seat ban through summer.

The carrier revealed Monday it will continue to block off middle seats on its larger aircraft and aisle seats on smaller planes in bookings through Sept. 8, in an update on its “Safety from the Ground Up” post about the steps JetBlue is taking to combat the coronavirus pandemic.

Though the airline will not be booking the seats, parties of three on larger planes will be able to request to sit in a row together.

Originally, JetBlue was not booking middle seats through early July.

As people return to travel despite certain states experiencing spikes in positive coronavirus cases, there has been much debate over whether or not to book middle seats.

Both United and American Airlines have returned to booking full flights — a move that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Dr. Anthony Fauci,the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, criticized.

Recently, a report from MIT claimed research indicates that leaving the middle seat empty can cut down the risk for coronavirus transmission by half. However, it also reported the risk of flying in the middle seat as being relatively low to begin with, assuming all passengers are wearing masks.

