JetBlue CEO says coronavirus' impact on travel 'as bad as 9/11, if not worse'

JetBlue CEO Robin Hayes has described coronavirus’ impact on travel as being “as bad as 9/11, if not worse.”

Since the global pandemic began, the industry has taken a massive hit as demand for flights has sharply declined. In a statement JetBlue shared with Fox News, Hayes likened the drop-off to the flight demand directly after the terrorist attacks on 9/11.

“It’s at least as bad as 9/11, if not worse. If you look at 2001, the industry saw about a 30 percent drop off in demand from the month before – August 2001 to October 2001. Right now, what we're seeing as we go into March and April is something that has dropped off more than that.

“But the difference is we’re going into this in a position of strength with a strong balance sheet and we are taking quick action with flights reductions, temporary leadership pay decreases and broader reduced spending,” he continued.

Airlines are continuing to make drastic moves, such as instituting hiring freezes and reducing flights, as demand for flights plummets. United Airlines announced Wednesday it would reduce passenger-carry capacity 20 percent on international routes and 10 percent on domestic starting in April. It will also be grounding a number of planes.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has also temporarily waived minimum slot use requirements for airplanes, which stipulated that airlines fill a certain number of "slots" at an airport in order to retain those slots. The FAA's move also aims to reduce the number of “ghost flights” — planes without passengers — that airlines were operating in order to maintain those slots.

Though the industry is not sure when travel will return to normal, Hayes told CNBC that JetBlue is “very well equipped to cope.”