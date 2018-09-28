Jet crashes in South Carolina after failing to stop on runway, killing at least 2

At least two people died after a jet crashed Thursday afternoon in South Carolina when it failed to come to a stop on the runway and went down an embankment.

It was not immediately clear why the jet failed to stop after landing at Greenville Downtown Airport, Airport Director Joe Frasher told FOX Carolina. The National Transportation Safety Board is conducting an investigation.

The pilot was pronounced dead at the scene and the co-pilot died at a nearby hospital, the coroner told the station. A married couple onboard the plane are in critical condition.

The co-pilot was identified as Stephen George Fox, 66, from Florida. The pilot, who has not been identified pending next-of-kin notification, is a man in his late 40s, the coroner told the station.

Frasher told the station one of the pilots was found unconscious leaning against the throttle, and the engine was still running, throwing dirt and dust into the air when rescue personnel arrived.

Hazmat crews were sent to the scene to clean up oil that was leaking from the Dassault-Breguet Falcon 50.

It was not immediately clear where the flight originated, the station reported.